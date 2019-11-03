Malawi: Mzuzu University Suspends 14 Students Over Violence

2 November 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Mzuzu University has suspended 14 students over the recent space of violence in protest against a new policy on the payment of fees and access to examination results among others.

University registar Yonamu Ngwira says in a letter the suspension is pending disciplinary hearing.

"The decision for the suspension, pending hearing, has been necessitated by the need to restore order and assure safety and security on campus, following the illegal violent protests in which the suspended students are alleged to have played a role," says the letter in part.

Ngwira says they are also alleged to have continued issuing threats to individual staff members and petrol bomb others, saying one staff member was injured when the students stoned him.

The 14 students are prohibited from entering the University campus unless invited or prior permission is obtained.

The 14 suspended students are Peter Machilika, Amos Shemu, Kenneth Kalagho, Alex Banda, George Ntanga, Kondwani Kasambala, Chifundo Baluti, Masulani Phiri, Gerald Wakoti Wisiki, Evidence Gomani, Limbani Chapatula, Cephas Maganga, Alick Kachigwada and Lucious Simbi.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

