Malawi: Community Demands Corporate Social Responsibility From Chinese Mining Firm

3 November 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

A community in Mzimba is demanding a clear contract with a Chinese gemstone mining firm over social responsibility programs.

Informal gold mining in Malawi is helping the locals, but raising government eyebrows

Group village headman Mchapasalu Mtika said there was need to have a clear contract on the issue so that the community knows exactly how they will benefit from their minerals which are being mined in the area.

"The Chinese have agreed that they will do the corporate social responsibility but we want this to be put in writing," he said.

The demand comes barely days after the government closed down a gemstone mine in Chitipa following communities outcry over corporate social responsibility in the area.

The communities felt the mining firm was cheating on their social responsibility programs.

The closure of the mine comes barely a day after police impounded a truck full of gemstone minerals which were on its way to China.

The vehicle and the gemstone remains parked at Chitipa police station.

Police officer-in-charge for Chitipa Aubrey Kawale said discussions on the matter failed to take place on Tuesday because the

director of the Chinese mining firm is reportedly outside the country.

Communities at Mbilima village in chief Mwaulambya's area wants the company to commit itself in corporate social responsibility which include construction of roads, school blocks, clinics, among others.

They accuse the company of exporting the minerals to China on the pretext of testing.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Business
Southern Africa
Sustainable Development
Mining
Aid and Assistance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uproar As Nigerian Army Insists On 'Operation Identify Yourself'
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Springboks Demolish England, Recapture Rugby World Cup Glory!
Rhetoric, Inaction to Blame for South Africa's Xenophobic Riots?
Firm Sells Starbucks South Africa for a Song

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.