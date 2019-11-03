Kenya: Little-Known At Home Armitage Celebrated Abroad

2 November 2019
The East African (Nairobi)
By Eunice Murathe

Michael Armitage--a Kenyan-born and London-based artist--will have eight pieces of his work on show at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMa), in New York, USA.

Armitage's exhibition will be presented in MoMa's new Projects Gallery on the expanded ground floor, which also houses the street-level gallery of architecture and design.

His paintings are influenced by people, animals, nature and material from social media in Kenya.

He paints with oil on Lubugo, a barkcloth harvested from trees in Uganda instead of on canvas or board.

"The use of Lubugo is an attempt to locate and destabilise the subject of the paintings," he says.

His work has been exhibited in Hong Kong, Beijing, Edinburgh, the US, France and New York.

He recently exhibited at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Sydney, Australia and also at the Venice Biennale. He is hosted by the White Cube Gallery in London.

Born in Nairobi, Kenya in 1984 Armitage moved to the UK to attend the Royal Academy Schools. He studied art at Slade School of Art in London.

Although he enjoys almost celebrity status in European and American art circles, he is little known in Kenya.

In 2017, he was among Kenyan contemporary artists featured in a book compiled by Susan Wakhungu-Githuku.

Today, he divides his time between his studio in London and Nairobi. He travels extensively, researches, takes photographs and shoots films and gathers material from popular media.

MoMa, first opened in 1929 to showcase modern and contemporary art, reopened on October 21 after extensive renovations that have added more gallery space, for about a thousand additional pieces of art to be put on display.

During the renovation, the art pieces were also cleaned and touched up and the galleries reorganised.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uproar As Nigerian Army Insists On 'Operation Identify Yourself'
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Springboks Demolish England, Recapture Rugby World Cup Glory!
Rhetoric, Inaction to Blame for South Africa's Xenophobic Riots?
Firm Sells Starbucks South Africa for a Song

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.