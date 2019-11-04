Kenya: Lupita's Documentary Sheds Light On the Forgotten Women Warriors

3 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Gerry Loughran

Oscar-winning Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong'o made historians sit up last week when Channel 4 television showed her documentary, "Warrior Women", about the fearsome but virtually unknown Agoji females from West Africa's past.

The Agoji were women fighters in the kingdom of Dahomey, present-day Benin, between the 17th and 19th centuries.

As to why their story remained so little known, Lupita said, "African history is often misrepresented as it is filtered through a European lens."

VITAL DETAILS

She first heard whispers of the Agoji when she was working on the 2018 Hollywood blockbuster movie "Black Panther".

"I wanted to find out more for myself by going to Benin," she said. "The Agoji had a complicated history and they defied notions of what women were capable of."

In an interview with the UK's Metro Daily newspaper, Lupita said she was overwhelmed on a daily basis making the documentary.

"I remember feeling a deep sense of sadness because I was learning about things that have been all but lost. History depends on who's holding the pen and what their interests are."

ASTOUNDING STORIES

Channel 4 ran "Warrior Women" as part of its Black History season and The Guardian reviewer Gerry Loughran commented, "This is a reminder that when television ignores African history, it deprives us of some astounding stories."

Talking of her own life, the Mexico City-born Lupita said she now lives in Brooklyn, in New York City. "I can see the Hudson River from my sofa in the distance and beautiful sunsets over the Brooklyn buildings."

Asked if she was tempted to follow her father, Peter Anyang' Nyong'o, into politics, she was adamant: "No, never. One politician in the family is enough."

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Entertainment
Women
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rhetoric, Inaction to Blame for South Africa's Xenophobic Riots?
Uproar As Nigerian Army Insists On 'Operation Identify Yourself'
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Springboks Demolish England, Recapture Rugby World Cup Glory!

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.