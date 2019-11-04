Nigeria: Buhari Hails Adesina for AfDB Capital Increase

4 November 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

President Muhammadu Buhari has told the President of African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, that the historic capital increase of the financial institution is a vote of confidence in his leadership.

President Buhari, in a statement issued yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina, congratulated Adesina, board of governors and members of staff on the historic increase of AfDB's capital from $93 billion to $208 billion, placing the multilateral institution on a stronger pedestal to drive growth and development on the continent.

Buhari joined shareholders of the bank and African Heads of State and governments in celebrating the feat which, he said, demonstrated the quality of leadership at the helm of affairs, and the technical expertise that had been "steadily pushing reforms for a smart and nimble institution focused on alleviating poverty."

President Buhari, who felicitated with the leadership of the bank for numerous reforms undertaken to reposition it for current global realities and the peculiar needs of the African continent, lauded the visionary policies that have started yielding results in providing electricity, financing and modernising agriculture, encouraging industrialisation, integrating Africa and improving the livelihoods of many.

He also praised Dr Adesina for "brilliantly and diligently" taking the AfDB to new heights of achievements, and inspiring confidence that the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the African Union Agenda 2063 were realisable with the historic approval of $115 billion by the board of governors to buoy the bank's operations and reach.

