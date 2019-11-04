Kenya: Jamaican Reggae Artiste Kenyatta Hill to Perform At Mariga's Campaign Rally

Jamaican reggae artiste Kenyatta Hill will perform on Sunday in a campaign rally in support of Jubilee Party Kibra by-election candidate McDonald Mariga.

The singer arrived in Nairobi on Friday, November 1, courtesy of Mariga and is scheduled to hold a major concert in Kibra on Sunday, November 3.

In a short video, which has been making the rounds on social media, the artiste, endorsed Mariga saying he believes the retired Kenyan international midfielder is the right choice for the people of Kibra.

"Kenya wagwan, this is Kenyatta Hill. On Sunday am coming to join you. Yes. I am coming to help you to make a decision. You know who we are going to celebrate with... We are to celebrate with Mariga. I am coming to help in support and to show my support for this brother-Mariga," Hill says in the short video.

Kenyatta Hill is the son of the late Joseph Hill, singer and songwriter for the legendary Jamaican vocal trio Culture.

Digital strategist Dennis Itumbi also took to Twitter to announce that the Jamaican reggae artiste would take part in Jubilee's last campaign rally in Kibra on Sunday, November 3.

"Kenyatta Hill Endorses Mariga. He will be performing on Sunday in Kibra. #Mariga17 #letthepeopledecide" Itumbi tweeted.

The by-election is seen as a supremacy contest between ODM leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

