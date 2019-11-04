Nigeria: Insecurity - Deaths, Kidnappings Reduce Across Nigeria Last Week

At least three persons were killed and four others kidnapped in reported violent attacks across Nigeria last week. These are the lowest figures since PREMIUM TIMES in May started tracking reported incidents of killings and kidnappings in the country.

This report looks at the attacks recorded in Nigeria last week. All were confirmed by the victims' relatives or the police.

Monday

A Catholic priest, Arinze Madu, was on Monday kidnapped in Enugu State. Mr Madu, who works as Vice Rector at the Queen of Apostle Spiritual Year Seminary, Imezi-Owa in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State, was kidnapped at the gate of the institution.

The Director of Communication, Enugu Catholic Diocese, Benjamin Achi, confirmed the incident. "This incident is coming barely two months after Rev. Fr. Offu was gruesomely killed by gunmen at Ihe-Agbudu Road in August," he said.

"This year alone, two priests have been killed while three escaped." The police also confirmed Mr Madu's abduction.

The cleric was later released about 24 hours later amidst reports ransom was paid for his release.

Tuesday

There was pandemonium in Miga Local Government Area of Jigawa State over the movement of 'strange herders' in the community, who were allegedly 'destroying' farm produce.

The local government secretary, Kawu Magaji, told reporters that the herders "destroyed 18 rice and guinea corn farms". He also said the herders, wielding weapons, were grazing their cattle on farms and daring the farmers to approach them.

The official attributed the influx of the herders to a recent violent clash between farmers and herders in Hadejia axis. He said the displaced herders had returned to Miga communities "where there is more fertile soil suitable for grazing."

Wednesday

A Nigerian judge at the Benin Division of the Court of Appeal, Chioma Nwosu, was kidnapped on Wednesday.

Her police orderly was killed during the incident along Benin-Agbor Highway. The judge was abducted in the morning while heading out for an assignment.

Edo State police commissioner, Mohammed Danmallam, confirmed the attack.

Also, kidnappers on Wednesday abducted a man, Abdu Tela, at Malumfashi in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State. According to residents, the kidnappers came to the town on motorcycles.

"It was in the middle of the night that they came. I guess they came for the son who is a philanthropist in the state," a resident of the area who did not want his name in print told PREMIUM TIMES. It was also gathered that some persons were injured in the attack. It is not clear if the abductors had reached out to the victim's family for ransom.

The police spokesperson in the state, Gambo Isah, confirmed the abduction.

On the same Wednesday, gunmen kidnapped the wife of Katsina State Deputy Accountant General, Lubabatu Sani Lawal.

Thisday Newspaper reported that the hoodlums numbering about 20 stormed the victim's residence within Government Reserve Area (GRA) at night and whisked her away.

The hoodlums drove to the residence in a Peugeot 206, which the private guards thought it was one of the cars of the Deputy Accountant General. The official was not at home when the abductors came-calling. Lubabatu, who is the younger wife of the Deputy Accountant General, had just returned from lesser Hajj with some of her children.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Saturday

The Benue Police Command on Sunday confirmed the assassination of Patrick Kumbul, head of ICT, Radio Nigeria Harvest FM Makurdi, and one Shongo Wuester by unknown gunmen in Makurdi.

The police spokesperson in the state, Sewuese Anene, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Makurdi that the victims were killed on Saturday night.

Mr Anene said the bodies of the victims, who were killed along Amokachi Lane, were already deposited at the mortuary while the police had commenced a full investigation into the matter.

The General Manager (GM) of the Radio station, Akange Nyagba, said that he was within the vicinity of the crime and took the body of his slain colleague to the mortuary.