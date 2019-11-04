Nigeria: CAF Confederation Cup - Enyimba, Enugu Rangers Qualify for Group Stage

3 November 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

The two teams from Nigeria still left in the CAF Confederation Cup, Enyimba and Enugu Rangers, have qualified for the group stage of the competition.

While Enyimba qualified in style with a 4-1 aggregate victory over TS Galaxy from South Africa, Rangers squeezed through via the away goals rule having played a 2-2 draw over two legs against Togolese club ASCK.

In their own first leg tie played last weekend in Aba, Enyimba had put themselves in good stead; winning 2-0 against the Rockets.

In Sunday's second leg tie in South Africa, the People's Elephant put up a brave defensive display and made matters worse for their opponents with a goal midway into the second half.

Daniel Darkwah, who is one of the summer signings for Enyimba, from Ghana, broke the deadlock in the 76th minute to make the aggregate score line 3-0.

Eight minutes after the opening goal, Martins Usule literally sealed Enyimba's place in the group stage as he increased the advantage for the visitors with another goal.

Though Galaxy were able to pull a goal back in the latter stages of the second half, it was largely inconsequential as Enyimba triumphed 2-1 on the day and 4-1 on aggregate to secure a spot in the group stages of the second-tier club competition.

For Rangers who had lost 2-1 in their own first leg tie away to ASCK, Chinonso Eziekwe's solitary effort in the 18th minute proved to be enough as the Flying Antelopes progressed to the group stage on the away goals rule.

