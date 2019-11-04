Nigeria: Police Arrest Fake Doctor, Shutdown Clinic

3 November 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Adamawa Police Command has confirmed the arrest of an alleged fake medical doctor in Modire-Yolde-Pate ward in Yola South local government area.

The command's spokesperson, Sulaiman Nguroje, confirmed the development to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Yola.

Mr Nguroje said that the suspect identified as Gambo Adamu was arrested and remanded under prison custody.

He said Mr Adamu was initially a patent medicine retailer who suddenly began admitting patients.

"The suspect, Gambo Adamu, was apprehended on October 24, 2019 following intelligence report.

"According to first intelligence report, Adamu is a patient medicine operator but suddenly turned a three-bedroom house to a clinic and began admitting patients.

"The suspect is already charged to court while investigation continues," Nguroje said.

According to the spokesperson, the command has shutdown the illegal facility.

He said the command was liaising with the state branch of the Nigerian Medical Association and the state government for further investigation.

Nguroje called on members of the public to give maximum cooperation by reporting any suspicious activity to the police or the nearest security outpost for prompt action.

NAN recalls that Governor Ahmadu Fintiri recently expressed concern over the proliferation of quack medical doctors and illegal hospitals in the state.

Fintiri said that the activities of fake medical doctors in the state was an issue of grave concern and directed the state ministry of health and other relevant stakeholders to fight the menace. (NAN)

