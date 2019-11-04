Rwanda: Musanze - RPF Women League Re-Unites Split Couples

Assouma Muhawenimana and Sylidio Karekezi have been embroiled in wrangles for the best part of their decade-long cohabitation.

Muhawenima's "husband" continuously harassed, and they eventually split.

After their separation, Muhawenimana bore the burden of raising their four children even as she was not formally employed.

Recounting the ordeal, Muhawenimana disclosed that she struggled to raise rent and fend for her family.

As a result, her15-years old girl was forced to drop out of school in order to support in raising her siblings.

"I told my elder girl to quit school to look for money to pay rent," she said. "We spent nights without food," added Muhawenimana.

However, Muhawenimana was reunited with her husband by Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF-Inkotanyi) women' league from Musanze District through an initiative dubbed as 'family month'.

This has changed their lives.

According to members of the league, the family month was organised to help address the issues that continue to tear families apart.

"I am glad to be reunited with my wife thanks to efforts by women from RPF Inkotanyi," said Karekezi

Muhawenimana echoed her husband sentiments saying that she is optimistic about the future.

"With my husband opting to change his mindset, this is a catalyst of a bright future which I always pray for my children, I, therefore, believe that we will achieve a lot together," she noted

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The couple committed to legalising their relationship so as to prevent some other disputes.

Besides reuniting the couple, members of the RPF-Inkotanyi women league from Musanze District on Saturday donated a newly-constructed house worth Rwf2.5 million and some equipment to the couple.

The couple was also given foodstuff and Rwf100,000 which they will use to start a small business for them to thrive.

Speaking to The New Times, Eugenie Nyiransengimana, the RPF women league president in Musanze District said that during the family month, which they launched in early October they successfully reunited at least five divided couples in every sector from the15 sectors which make up the district.

She went on to say that the league will always follow up on the reunited couples to ensure their relationship lasts longer.

"We also use the evening forum (Umugoroba w'Ababyeyi) to reunite families," said Nyiransengimana.

The Governor for the Northern Province, Jean-Marie Vianney Gatabazi commended the initiative that the member of RPF Women League took to reunite divided couples stressing that the initiative is part of the government strategy to foster social cohesion and a peaceful family.