Nigeria: Border Closure Checkmating Illicit Arms Traffic - DSS

Photo: Premium Times
Seme Border used to illustrate the story.
4 November 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ronald Mutum

The Director-General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi, says in spite of criticisms, the closure of the nation's borders is checkmating the illicit traffic of firearms and the movement of individuals likely to undermine the security of the country.

He said this on Saturday during the graduation ceremony of 63participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course 12 at the National Institute of Security Studies, Abuja.

He said: "Despite criticism, the closure of our borders, so far, has succeeded in checkmating not only smuggling of goods that are illegally brought into this country, but even trafficking in firearms, and checkmating the movement of people that are likely to undermine the security of this country."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

More on This
Buhari Extends Closure of Nigeria's Borders Till January 2020
Nigeria's Border Closure Impacting Benin, Niger Economies - IMF
No End in Sight to Nigeria's Border Closures
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rhetoric, Inaction to Blame for South Africa's Xenophobic Riots?
Uproar As Nigerian Army Insists On 'Operation Identify Yourself'
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Firm Sells Starbucks South Africa for a Song

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.