Nigeria: Buhari's Aide Reacts to Activities At Seme Border Despite Closure

4 November 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rasheed Sobowale

The Nigerian Federal Government closed all of its land borders to curb smuggling activities.

In spite of the closure, a twitter user has alleged that Customs officers at the Nigeria-Seme border are collecting bribes to allow people to pass with their imported goods.

The user posted: "If Buhari did not know, he should know now that borders are not close oo. I was at seme border, you give custom money and pass, depending on your car. Big car N100,000 and the smaller ones in price is N50,000 and no receipt. All those customs at borders are making huge money daily".

If Buhari did not know, he should know now that borders are not close oo. I was at seme border, you give custom money and pass,depending on your car. Big car N100,000, and the smaller ones in price is N50,000 and no receipt.All those customs at borders are making huge money daily

-- Abubakar A Aliyu (@AbubakarAAliyu7) November 2, 2019

In reaction, President Muhammadu Buhari's Special Assistant on social media, Lauretta Onochie said the revelation has been passed on to the appropriate authority for necessary action.

Onochie tweeted, "Thank you for this info. It has been passed on and it's being investigated."

Thank you for this info. It has been passed on and it's being investigated.

-- Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) November 3, 2019

Vanguard reported in October how some Niger traders were subtly getting their products into the country by motorcycles.

Many Nigerians have however reacted to the alleged corruption of the Customs officers at seme-border.

It's a regular practice from the time immemorial. Customs, Police, Army and other paramilitaries are out there extorting money from innocent Nigerians on daily basis and no one can stop them. You know why?

It's because our heartless Nigerian politicians/leaders are thieves too

-- THE TRUTH ONLY (@FACT_UNDISPUTED) November 3, 2019

Look the border post is a joke. Custom officers lobbied to be posted there. I did my youth service for a government agency that posted me to that area. You are absolutely right. ..even when the border is open. They have unofficial receipts. It's a cartel.

-- Henry Claudius (@Hlimited) November 3, 2019

I got a tiler named Kingsley 2do my sitting room wall last week. To my surprise his bro coming from Mali (3 days trip) with goods kept calling right frm Ghana to Nigerian border to settle with Custom officers.

Kingsley settled with them on fone "i was shocked" 😳 The bro passed, pic.twitter.com/K5zgd953Oe

-- Demikhay🔥 (@infonaija_247) November 3, 2019

Similar thing happening when trucks are heading to the port in Apapa.

-- Aliyu Abdullahi Shehu (@TheShehus) November 2, 2019

