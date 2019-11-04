Kenya: NEMA Names Nairobi as Best County in Environmental Conservation

Nairobi is the best among the 47 counties in Kenya in terms of environmental conservation with the highest Environmental Performance Index (EPI), a new report by the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has revealed.

According to the report, Kenya's Capital city managed to clinch an EPI of 75.5 percent making it the top performing countyin the country.

While acknowledging the report, Nema noted that there were areas that the county still needed to put more effort the garbage nightmare being key among them.

"The county is on the right track but needs to invest in upgrading the sanitation system, water storage and management and waste water management," Nema's report read in part.

Governor Mike Sonko was upbeat about the report stating that his administration would focus more on environment, water and sanitation based on the recommendations.

"When we took over in 2017, we focused more on garbage collection, beautification of the city and rehabilitation of dumpsites into recreational sites. We want to double our efforts and focus more on sewer and solid waste management," he said.

The report checked improvement in energy management and natural resources, improved access to safe drinking water, low air pollution from wood fuel which is at two percent, tree cover retention at 93 percent and high literacy levels.

Top on the list among the county's best performing sectors in environment according to the study include: mainstreaming of climate change in the County Integrated Development Plan (CIDP), achieving 95 percent of zero risk to human health, adhering to international standards of nitrogen efficiency use in Agriculture and ensuring low spread of dangerous species.

The latest development comes at a time when the county boss has allocated Sh3 billion to the sector hoping the efforts will pay off by raising sanitation levels, improving sewerage as well as garbage collection.