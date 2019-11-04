Tanzania: Bn - Panic in Kilwa Over Leaking Tanzania Natural Gas Pipeline

Kilwa — Punic has been reported here, after the huge smoke was spotted at the natural gas station in Somangafungu Island, with report saying that was caused by leaking pipeline.

The incident occurred from 17:00 hrs Sunday November 3, 2019 was also associated with huge blasts.

Songas Tanzania managing director Niggel Whitterker confirmed that the smoke was caused by leaking pipeline and technical team has been deployed at the site.

"What we are doing now is to stop production in order to pave the way the fixing of the problem," he said.

Vehicles traveling between Mtwara and Dar es Salaam, where the station is located were stopped and the area was heavily surrounded by security team.