Tanzania: Over 480,000 Candidates to Start Form IV Exams Today

THE National Form Four Examinations are set to start countrywide today and 485,866 candidates are expected to sit for Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (CSEE) exams.

National Examinations Council of Tanzania (Necta) Executive Director, Dr Charles Msonde, noted, on the other hand, that there would be 12,984 candidates sitting for Qualifying Test (QT) exams.

The assessment of the candidates will be conducted between today and November 22, this year and according to Dr Msonde, preparations for the exams, including the distribution of required materials, have been completed.

Last year, 427,181 candidates sat for the CSEE exams at schools and private centres approved by Necta. There is an increase of 5,871 candidates for 2019 compared to 2018.

According to Dr Msonde, out of the 485,866 candidates registered for the exams, 433,052 are from public and private secondary schools while the remaining 52,814 students are from private examination centres.

Male candidates are 206,420 and account for 47.67 per cent, while female candidates are 226, 632, who account for 52.33 per cent.

"There are 842 candidates with special needs in which 450 have poor vision, 42 are blind, 200 are deaf and 150 are with other physical disabilities and will be provided with examination sheets catering for their needs," he noted.

In the category of private candidates, among the 52,814 registered candidates, there are 23,418 males (44.34 per cent) and 29,396 female candidates, representing 55.66 per cent of all candidates in the category.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr Msonde directed regional and district examination committees as well as invigilators to ensure there was an enabling environment for the exercise to be conducted smoothly at all centres.

"The committees ought to ensure there is adequate security to curb cheating or any form of malpractice," he instructed.

Dr Msonde further clarified that candidates with special needs would be given 20 minutes more for mathematics and 10 minutes more for other subjects per Necta regulations .

The chief examiner went ahead and warned owners of private examination centres to avoid meddling in the exams, stressing that Necta would not hesitate to revoke the licences of centres which would be found to have violated Necta guidelines.

The Form Four examinations are crucial for assessing the proficiency of students during their four-year secondary education (O-Level) as they prepare for joining advanced level (A-Level) of their education and other institutions for professional studies such as health, vocational training, agriculture, teaching and others.