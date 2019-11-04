Kenya: Kamworor Wins Second New York Marathon Crown

Nairobi — Geoffrey Kamworor sprinted away from compatriot Albert Korir in the final three kilometres of the race to clinch his second New York Marathon in 2hrs, 08mins and 13 seconds with his compatriot coming in second 15 seconds later.

At the finish line, the World Half Marathon specialist was congratulated by world record holder and Eliud Kipchoge who is still basking in the glory of becoming the first man to ever run the marathon under two hours, having achieved the feat at last month's Ineos Challenge.

Kamworor, champion in New York in 2017 stuck with the leading pack for most of the race and never pushed upfront until when it was just him and Korir up the field.

He kicked upfield at the 39km mark, showing off his superb endurance with Korir failing in his bid to catch up.

-More to follow

A lover of sports who seeks to tell the African story in an African way. Top ten finalist of the Abu Dhabi Sports Media Pearl Awards. Be it on the pitch, court, track, pool or course, the story will be told. On twitter @olobulu