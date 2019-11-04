Nigeria: Nothing Like Igbo Presidency - Okorocha

4 November 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Tijjani Ibrahim

Kano — A former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha (APC, Imo West), has said there is no such thing as Igbo presidency in Nigeria.

Speaking at the weekend in Kano, he said what obtained was Nigerian presidency or Nigerian president, noting though that it was normal to talk of Nigerian president of Igbo extraction in which case it was possible in 2023 as it was possible with any other ethnic group in democracy.

"I don't think there is anything called Igbo presidency in Nigeria. We don't have any such nomenclature as Igbo presidency, what we have is Nigerian presidency or Nigerian president.

"What you may be asking will be what you make of a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction, and if that's the question, then absolutely democracy is about the people and the South East is not on its own, it is part and parcel of this country and it is possible as with other states and other ethnic groups.

"The South East is not on its own, it is part and parcel of this country and there is nothing in anyone contesting for the office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria," he said.

The senator said over the years, primordial sentiments were allowed to control the political atmosphere of the country and determine the position one held adding, that was not yielding positive results.

He said the country must grow and think of the people who have the capability to handle its affairs and make it the giant of Africa that it should be.

Commenting on the prospects of APC come 2023 elections, Okorocha said he was sceptical because of the lingering internal crises within the ranks of the party.

Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

