Nigeria: Another Yellow Fever Outbreak Kills 10 in Bauchi

Bauchi — A disease suspected to be Yellow fever has killed 10 persons in different communities of Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Two health workers working at the Tipchi Primary Health Care Centre, have been infected with the disease which affected communities of Tipchi, Deru, Sabon Gari, Tudun Wada and Barawo, all of which are under Burra District in Ningi Local Government Area, Daily Trust gathered.

One of the affected health workers at the Tipchi Primary Health Care Centre, who does not want be named, said; "As I am talking to you I am also affected by the disease. I am currently at home with high fever, I cannot go to work. My female colleague is also down with high fever."

He said the outbreak started almost four weeks ago and the centre reported the issue to the local government primary health care department.

"We reported the outbreak to the immediate past director of primary health care in the local government. Maybe the recent suspension of directors of primary healthcare in the state delayed government intervention.

"We have received more than 20 persons with suspected cases of Yellow fever recently and majority of them come with the same symptoms; high fever, yellowish eyes and severe abdominal pains.

"Because of their condition and the number of cases recorded, we immediately referred them to the General Hospital and after one or two days you hear that the patient is dead."

A community leader in Tipchi village, Ilya Muhammed, in a telephone interview told Daily Trust that about ten persons died of the disease in Tipchi and neighbouring village.

"We suspect that the disease killing our people is Yellow fever because most of the victims have similar symptoms; including high fever, severe abdominal pain, dizziness, yellowish eyes and persistent vomiting usually with blood."

He appealed to the state government and other relevant agencies to send a team of experts to ascertain the nature of the disease for prompt intervention so as curtail the number of casualties.

The Executive Secretary, Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (BPHCDA) Dr Rilwan Muhammed, has travelled out of the country for an official assignment and efforts to get confirmation of the disease from the agency proved abortive, but a staff of the agency who spoke on condition of anonymity said BPHCDA received report of the outbreak and investigation has since commenced to ascertain the disease.

It would be recalled that last month 22 persons died of Yellow fever in Alkaleri LGA of the state.