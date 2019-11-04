Sudan: Three Suspects Held for North Darfur Farm Murder

Tawila — Three suspects have been held after a young mother and her father were gunned down on their farm at Kosa area northeast of Tawila in North Darfur on Friday.

Community leader Omda Mukhtar Bosh told Radio Dabanga that four militants riding camels attacked Ibrahim Juma (50) and his family as they tended their farm at Kosa.

Omda Bosh reports that Ibrahim and his 17-year-old daughter Nabila were killed instantly in a hail of gunfire.

He added that a local rescue team and a joint force from Tawila pursued the alleged perpetrators and arrested three of them. The suspects have been transferred to the North Darfur capital of El Fasher for questioning.

Bosh confirmed that Nabila's murder has orphaned her baby girl who was born just two weeks ago.