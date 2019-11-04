South Africa: Sponsors Salute World Champs Springboks for Uniting SA

3 November 2019
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Savious Kwinika

Johannesburg — SPONSORS of the Springboks have congratulated the team after winning the Rugby World Cup

South Africa beat England 32-12 on Saturday to reclaim the William Webb Ellis trophy.

MTN South Africa said two and a half years ago, the Boks were facing bleak times, but the company stated it was aware the team had the potential to fight back.

"Under the exceptional leadership of Coach Rassie Erasmus and the rest of the management team - they proved they are truly the best in the world," said Godfrey Motsa, MTN SA Chief Executive Officer.

Motsa said the partnership with the Springboks had been momentous.

Every MTN employee was given a Bok jersey while MTN customers across the country embraced Bok Friday and every aspect of this sponsorship.

Bok Friday encouraged South Africans to wear the Springbok jersey on that day each week.

"This team, by representing us all, has united us all and we thank South African Rugby Union for this wonderful partnership. We could not be prouder," Motsa said.

Samsung South Africa, the official electronics partner to the Springboks, also hailed the team for uniting the country.

"The power of sport to unite a nation is once again firmly in the spotlight and we are proud to be a part of this great moment in our country's sporting history," Cambridge Mokanyane, Samsung SA Chief Marketing Officer, said.

South Africa has also won the tournament in 1995 and 2007.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: CAJ News

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar As Nigerian Army Insists On 'Operation Identify Yourself'
Rhetoric, Inaction to Blame for South Africa's Xenophobic Riots?
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Firm Sells Starbucks South Africa for a Song

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.