Zimbabwe: 66 Drug Dealers Nabbed

Police have arrested 66 suspected drug dealers in Beitbridge and Mbare, leading to the recovery of an assortment of illicit drugs worth US$2 670. The recovered drugs included 167 sachets of methamphetamine and mbanje, among others. Police in Beitbridge arrested 56 suspects, while 10 others were rounded up in Mbare.

The suspects were arrested during a blitz by detectives from the CID Drugs and Narcotics last week. Police received information that some houses in town were being used as drug havens. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday confirmed the arrests.

"Police received information on illegal drug dealings in Beitbridge. Acting on the information, the police obtained search warrants for the identified eight Dulibadzimu residential premises where raids were conducted leading to the arrest of a total of 56 suspects," he said.

According to the police, 21 paid deposit fines while the other 25 are expected to appear in court.

"Among the drugs was methamphetamine which has since been referred to the forensic science laboratory for examination," Asst-Comm Nyathi said.

Crystal methamphetamine, popularly known as "Mutoriro", is a highly addictive and illegal psycho-stimulant that has taken the ghetto market by storm for its powerful euphoric effects, which are similar to those of cocaine. There is increased abuse of the drug in Harare and other parts of the country.

Other drugs that were recovered include 3kg mbanje, Benylin cough syrup, assorted tablets, skin lightening creams, 14 hip life tablets and 5kg game meat.

Meanwhile, the other 10 suspects arrested in Mbare are Zakeo Chingwaru (26), Samson Chinyemba (27), Wonderful Chanetsa (21), Sean Chapasira (18), Kunikani Moyo (24), Edmore Murukutwa (28), Brighton Kodiwa (25), Givemore Zambuko (50), Arnold Muzenda (19) and a juvenile aged 17.

"On 29 October 2019 police conducted a raid at Block 13 Matapi Flats, Mbare, Harare pursuant to information that it was a drug base. Ten suspects were arrested and some drugs were recovered including 10 litres of codeine mixture also known as 'quarter past', prophylaxis paste used to make cough syrup, four J pipes used to inhale 'mutoriro' and 100 empty plastic sachets. The recovered drugs were referred for analysis as investigations into the matter progress," Asst-Comm Nyathi said.