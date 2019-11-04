South Africa: Cape Town City Sack Benni Mccarthy As Head Coach

4 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Benni McCarthy has been sacked as head coach of Cape Town City Football Club.

The news was confirmed by the club in the early hours of Monday morning.

The statement read: " Cape Town City Football Club has terminated the employment of coach Benni McCarthy, with immediate effect following a run of performance that saw the club win two in the last 18 games.

"The club thanks Benni for his service over the last three seasons and wishes him well in his next endeavour. He now becomes an integral part of the club's history and are proud of the successes we shared together. "

Vasili Manousakis has been appointed as caretaker coach, with a new head coach to be announced in due course.

The statement concluded: " The future represents very exciting times for Cape Town City on and off the field, as we remain dedicated to our big plans and aspirations."

McCarthy, a former Bafana Bafana star, had been Cape Town City head coach since 2017.

- Compiled by Herman Mostert

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

