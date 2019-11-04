Sudan: Al-Burhan Receives Massage From Salva Kiir Mayardit

Khartoum — Chairman of Transitional Sovereign Council, Abdul-Al-Fattah Al-Burhan received massage from President of South Sudan State, Salva Kiir Mayardit, dealing with the peace issue in South Sudan and consultation between the leaderships of the two countries over special arrangements for implementation of peace deal signed between the parties in South Sudan as Sudan was the guarantor of the agreement.

The Advisor of President Salva Kiir for security affairs, Tott Gulwak revealed in a press statement after meeting with the chairman of sovereign council at the Guest House Saturday that a tripartite summit set to draw together Chairman of the Sovereign Council, Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan , President Salva Kiir Mayardit and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on consultation over the final arrangements for execution of the peace deal in South Sudan.

On Sudanese peace talks, Gulwak said the Southern Mediation completed its readiness for the second round of of the negotiations set to be resumed on November 21 in Juba, saying that the mediation will continue negotiation as it was agreed with technical committees of praties to Sudanese negotiation.

Tott affirmed agreement of leaderships of Sudan and South Sudan, on necessity of putting an end to wars and achieving comprehensive peace and stability throughout the two countries.