Sudan: Tawor Affirms Governmet Keenness to Realize Comprehensive Peace

Khartoum — The Member of the Sovereignty Council, Prof. Siddig Tawor has affirmed the state's keenness to make comprehensuive peace allover the country, affirming that it's the top priority of the transitional government.

This came when Prof. Tawor met, Sunday, a delegation of law and peace experts.

The Law Expert, the lecturer of International Law, at Al-Nelein University, Dr.Zohal Mohammad Al-Amin said inpress statements that the meeting which includes ten legal and political experts was called on by the Sovereignty Council to discuss peace file and the agenda tabled before the negotiators to reach just solution to the peace issues in the country.

Dr. Zohal outlined that a number of peace technical and strategic issues, the political and humanitarian track and finding of a common ground, were also, discussed.