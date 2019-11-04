Sudan: Court Asks Sovereign Council to Lift Immunity of Auditor-General

3 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The ousted President Al-Bashir Court which is chaired by Judge. Al-Sadiq Abdul-Rahman Al-Faki warned during a hearing on Saturday media of tackling negatively the case via presuming indictment of the defendant and the time the trail takes to issue a judgement a matter which, he said would affect progress of justice.

The Judge said media has already warned media of tackling the case by that would undermine progress of case anda sked the media to be cautious and avert all things that may incite sedition , pointing out that justice has no winner and the defeated but legal rules be implemented for reaching clean and pure justice.

The court Saturday' sitting was held for hearing the defense witness auditor-general and that the defense body mentioned that he was outside Sudan and that the court asked the Sovereign Council to give it a permission to suit him and take legal actions against him for refusing to appear before the court to give statements as defense witness.

The Defense body requested the court to include report of the UN special rapporteur of human rights in Sudan on lifting economic blockade and financial transfers from and to Sudan as one of its documents

The court will decide on defense 's requests and hear the auditor-general during its coming sitting scheduled to convene on November 16.

