South Sudan: Mediation Seeks Success of the Coming Round of Negotiation

Khartoum — The South Sudan Mediation which is chaired by Tott Gulwak, advisor of President of Salva Kiir for Security Affairs discussed with the Government delegation for negotiation at the republican palace Sunday how to make the coming round of the talks and reach a final and crucial peace deal in Sudan.

Minister of Energy , Dams and Electricity and member of the mediation, Dio Mattuk said in press statements that the purpose of the meeting was to deliberate over how to make a success the peace process through the coming round of talks slated for November 21, describing the upcoming round as the most important round of negotiation in progress of peace in Sudan and that it would be a crucial for addressing the propounded issues.

Dio indicated that they found genuine desire from government delegation for negotiation which is chaired by Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo to achieve peace.

He said, I believe the coming round will be successful for existence of political will showed by all parties , Sudan Revolutionary Front(SRF), People's Movement and government of Sudan, referring to success of the first round of negotiation in Juba during which agreement over numerous files was signed.