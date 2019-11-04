Sudan: Rebels - Juba Peace Talks 'Last Chance for a United Sudan'

Khartoum — The peace negotiations between Sudan's transitional government and the armed movements which are scheduled to re-convene in the South Sudanese capital of Juba on November 21, are "the last chance for a united Sudan," the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) asserts.

In an interview by Radio Omdurman, Juma El Wakeel, the head of a delegation of the Sudan Liberation Movement Minni Minawi faction (SLM-MM) currently visiting Khartoum on behalf of the SRF, said that "the Sudanese people have proved to be unique because they have patiently endured all the injustice of the former regime until they decided to put an end to that regime".

Leaders of the Sudan Liberation Movement faction under the leadership of Minni Minawi (SLM-MM) will travel to the Sudanese capital on Saturday, to intensify communication with political forces in the country.

He further called upon the young Sudanese who led the revolution to carry on the struggle until a strong Sudan can be built. "The former regime manipulated the Sudanese people through religion, but today there is great awareness," he said.

El Wakeel stressed that Sudanese culture should be developed and that Sudanese media must reflect the cultural diversity so that the national media can represent all Sudanese cultures, which can contribute to a comprehensive peace.

The Sudanese government and the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) welcomed the arrival of the delegation of the Sudan Liberation Movement faction under the leadership of Minni Minawi (SLM-MM) to the country a week ago.

The delegation of SLM-MM leaders represent the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF, a coalition of armed movements including the SLM-MM) which has decided to intensify communication with its followers and political forces in the country.