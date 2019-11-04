Sudan: Al-Watan Party Says Commemoration of December Revolution Is Recognition of Its Symbol

3 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Al-Watan Party considered formation ofa committee by the Council of Ministers on commemoration of the glorious December revolution was important step keeping up and implementing the revolution slogans and a recognition of symbol of the revolution which surprised the world.

The party secretary-general , Abdul-Aziz Al-Nor said in a statement to SUNA that said the revolution would have not succeeded unless the martyrs sacrificed their souls for effecting change in the country , stressing that December revolution would inspire all nations aspire freedom , peace and justice.

He added that representation of martyrs, youth, woman, neighborhood committees , political parties and regular forces in these committees was a recognition of major role played by such segments in making the December 19 revolution a success and turning it into reality.

Al-Nur commended contributions of the regular forces and their alignment to will of the people , response to call of change and accomplishment of the glorious December revolution , affirming that the Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) were genuine partners in the change took place in the country.

He praised youth and women for their role in mobilization that led to success of the December revolution.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
Conflict
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar As Nigerian Army Insists On 'Operation Identify Yourself'
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Rhetoric, Inaction to Blame for South Africa's Xenophobic Riots?
Rwanda’s New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.