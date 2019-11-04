Sudan: Al-Watan Party Says Commemoration of December Revolution Is Recognition of Its Symbol

Khartoum — Al-Watan Party considered formation ofa committee by the Council of Ministers on commemoration of the glorious December revolution was important step keeping up and implementing the revolution slogans and a recognition of symbol of the revolution which surprised the world.

The party secretary-general , Abdul-Aziz Al-Nor said in a statement to SUNA that said the revolution would have not succeeded unless the martyrs sacrificed their souls for effecting change in the country , stressing that December revolution would inspire all nations aspire freedom , peace and justice.

He added that representation of martyrs, youth, woman, neighborhood committees , political parties and regular forces in these committees was a recognition of major role played by such segments in making the December 19 revolution a success and turning it into reality.

Al-Nur commended contributions of the regular forces and their alignment to will of the people , response to call of change and accomplishment of the glorious December revolution , affirming that the Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) were genuine partners in the change took place in the country.

He praised youth and women for their role in mobilization that led to success of the December revolution.