Sudan: Ayesha Musa Discusses With German Ambassador Firmness of Bilateral Relations

3 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Member of the Sovereign Council, Ayesha Musa affirmed strength of Sudanese-German relations and Sudan keenness to consolidate them further.

The Member of the Sovereign Council, receiving the German Ambassador to Sudan, Ulrich Klöckner, at the Republican Palace Sunday , sought ways of cementing ties of cooperation between Sudan and Germany , progress of negotiations between the government and the armed movements in Juba and return of German companies to operate in Sudan.

The German Ambassador affirmed a press statement following the meeting the Germany government support to peace efforts in Sudan.

The German diplomat announced return of German firms to work in Sudan , the advanced one will be the companies operating in field of electricity.

The German ambassador said the ongoing peace talks in Juba which, he said, differ the previous ones held during the former regime, constitutes good chance for reaching a peace deal.

Klockner lauded huge efforts being made by the Transitional Sovereign Council to make the interim period a success.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Governance
External Relations
East Africa
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar As Nigerian Army Insists On 'Operation Identify Yourself'
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Rhetoric, Inaction to Blame for South Africa's Xenophobic Riots?
Rwanda’s New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.