Sudan: Ayesha Musa Discusses With German Ambassador Firmness of Bilateral Relations

Khartoum — Member of the Sovereign Council, Ayesha Musa affirmed strength of Sudanese-German relations and Sudan keenness to consolidate them further.

The Member of the Sovereign Council, receiving the German Ambassador to Sudan, Ulrich Klöckner, at the Republican Palace Sunday , sought ways of cementing ties of cooperation between Sudan and Germany , progress of negotiations between the government and the armed movements in Juba and return of German companies to operate in Sudan.

The German Ambassador affirmed a press statement following the meeting the Germany government support to peace efforts in Sudan.

The German diplomat announced return of German firms to work in Sudan , the advanced one will be the companies operating in field of electricity.

The German ambassador said the ongoing peace talks in Juba which, he said, differ the previous ones held during the former regime, constitutes good chance for reaching a peace deal.

Klockner lauded huge efforts being made by the Transitional Sovereign Council to make the interim period a success.