Mauritania: Al-Nilain Vice-Chancellor Underscores Importance of Cooperation With Mauritania

3 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum, Nov,.3(SUNA)-Vice-Chancellor of Al-Nilain University, Professor Mohamed Al-Amin Ahmed asserted that doors of cooperation were open for Mauritanian brothers in academic field.

Professor Al-Amin, who received at his office Sunday the Mauritanian ambassador to Sudan, Al-Hussein Sidy Abdalla in presence of Secretary of Scientific Affairs , deans of faculties of post-graduate studies and agriculture, director of international cooperation directorate and a number of lecturers from different faculties of the university , added that it could reach agreement later over appropriate form of cooperation between the two sides.

The Ambassador of Mauritania , for his part, affirmed that the visit came with purpose of extending bridge of cultural communication between the two countries , stressing the embassy desire to cooperate with the Al-Nilain University.

Read the original article on SNA.

