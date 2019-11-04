Sudan: Lena Al-Sheikh Meets Qatari Ambasador

Khartoum — Minister of Social Development and Labor, Lena Al-Sheikhmet, Sunday, at her office, the Qatari Ambassador to Khartoum, AbdulalrahmanBin Ali. The meeting discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries and means for developing them further in the field of social development and labor.
