Sudan: Lena Al-Sheikh Meets Qatari Ambasador

3 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Minister of Social Development and Labor, Lena Al-Sheikhmet, Sunday, at her office, the Qatari Ambassador to Khartoum, AbdulalrahmanBin Ali. The meeting discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries and means for developing them further in the field of social development and labor.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Governance
External Relations
East Africa
Middle East and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar As Nigerian Army Insists On 'Operation Identify Yourself'
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Rhetoric, Inaction to Blame for South Africa's Xenophobic Riots?
Rwanda’s New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.