Sudan: Army - Houthi Allegations Is Psycological War

3 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Armed Forces Official Spokesman, Brig. Amer Mohammad Al-Hassan has described the Houthi claims on the losses of the armed forces in the war in Yemen and the killing of more than four thousand Sudanese soldiers in Yemen, and the injury of a similar number during Yemen war as psychological war against the Sudanese soldiers stationed in Yemen and an attempt to instigate Sudanese Public Opinion.

He outlined that the army engaged in a 21-year civil war with out inflicting that number of lives.

