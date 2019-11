Doha — The Foreign Ministry Undersecretary, Dr. Al-Siddig Abdulaziz has chaired Sudan delegation participating in the meetings of the Islamic Cooperation Organization Foreign Ministers Communication Group on Somalia, currently on session in Doha.

The Undersecretary is expected to meet the Qatari State Foreign Minister, Sultan Al-Merikhi, on the sidelines of the conference, for greeting and courtesy and reviewing bilateral relations.