Sudan: Ibrahim Al-Sheikh - FFC Will End War and Build Peace

3 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Forces and Freedom and Change (FFC) has affirmed its keennessto end the war ansd build the peace in the country, stressing readiness to go ahead with the implementation of the tasks of the FFC Declaration of making peace in the country.

The Spokesman for the FFC Central Council, Ibrahim Al-Sheikh said, Sunday, in a press conference held in SUNA that the government's performance concerning peace file and ending the war, was resulted in signing Juba Declaration for confidence building procedures , negotiation issues with the Revolutionary Front, the signing of halting of hostilities in, the signing of arrangements of the negotiation filewith the SPLM ,( Abdulaziz Alhilo leadership) in Oct.18, 2010, in addition, to the meeting of ther Prime Minister with Al-Hilo and Abdul Wahid Mohammad Nur.

