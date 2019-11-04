Senegal/Nigeria: Senegal Win 2019 COPA Lagos

4 November 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Sand Terranga Lions of Senegal were on Sunday once again crowned champions of the 2019 COPA Lagos as they successfully defended the crown they won in 2018.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Senegalese won all their matches in the 2019 tournament to emerge champions.

Senegal defeated Brazil 5-4 in their first match and beat Nigeria 5-2 in their second encounter, while their last match with the Three Lions of England ended 3-2.

The last match of the day, however, had Nigeria defeat the World Champions, Brazil, by 6-5 to emerge the second placed team.

The highest goal scorer of the tournament with seven goals, Emeka Ogbonna, said that the Nigerian team was satisfied with their performance.

"We are satisfied with our game so far; if we can defeat the World Champions Brazil, then, it tells of the quality of our team.

"We will intensify training to be well-prepared for the World Cup," he said.

NAN reports that Al-Seyni Ndiaye of Senegal won the Goalkeeper of the Tournament prize while his compatriot, Lassana Diassy, emerged the tournament"s most valuable player.

Nigeria's Emeka Ogbonna was the highest goal scorer.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar As Nigerian Army Insists On 'Operation Identify Yourself'
Rhetoric, Inaction to Blame for South Africa's Xenophobic Riots?
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Firm Sells Starbucks South Africa for a Song

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.