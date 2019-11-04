Zimbabwe: Foreigners to Pay Airfare in Forex

National airline, Air Zimbabwe said on Friday foreigners and other designated institutions will now be required to pay for airfare in foreign currency including domestic travel. Locals will only pay using foreign currency for flights originating from outside Zimbabwe and when chartering flights.

"Please be advised that Air Zimbabwe can only sell tickets to Zimbabwean residents in local currency, however willing residents can pay for their tickets in foreign currency," the airline said in a "sales bulletin".

Air Zimbabwe said holders of foreign passports or foreign identity cards, embassies, international organisations and non-governmental organisations will be required to pay in hard currency.

Government mid-this year designated the Zimbabwean dollar as the sole transacting currency after outlawing use of multi-currencies, primarily the United States dollar, which the country had been using for the past 10 years.

As a result, both locals and visitors from outside are ordinarily expected to use the local currency for payments. But a special dispensation has been given to a number of entities to continue charging in hard currency. - New Ziana.