Zimbabwe: CCTV Footage Gives Away Thief

A thief who stole a car at a service station in Chinhoyi was arrested after police reviewed Closed-circuit Television (CCTV) footage of the incident. Alson Chimusimbe stole the vehicle after its owner left the keys on the ignition while he went to buy fuel using a jerry can.

Police national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest.

"Police in Chinhoyi have arrested Alson Chimusimbe (25) after he was captured on CCTV stealing a motor vehicle at a local service station. Accused was identified leading to his arrest at Chinhoyi Main Rank and the recovery of the motor vehicle near Hunyanyi River.

"Allegations are that on October 25 at about 5pm the complainant parked his vehicle at the service station and left the keys in the ignition while trying to acquire some fuel using a jerry can. The accused took advantage of his absence and stole the car," he said.

Meanwhile, police in Harare are investigating a case of robbery where three unidentified men allegedly hired a car to Mazowe, but later assaulted and robbed the driver of his car and cash before disappearing into the night.

"Police in Harare are investigating a case of robbery which occurred on October 28 at about 1am where three men approached the driver of a Honda Fit -- AEL 1185 -- in the CBD and hired him to take them to Mazowe," Asst-Comm Nyathi said. "Along the way in Marlborough, the accused persons ordered the driver to stop and they assaulted him with open hands and stones before searching him for cash. The victim was pushed out of the vehicle and they drove away towards the Central Business District (CBD)," he said.

Asst-Comm Nyathi appealed to members of the public to assist the police with any information which my lead to the arrest of the three men and recovery of the vehicle.