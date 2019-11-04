Sudan: Abualgukh Appointed As Manager of PDNPA for Radio, TV

3 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Abd Allah Hamdok issued a decision appointing Mahir Mohamed Ali Abualgukh as Manager of Public Directorate for News and Political Affairs (PDNPA) of Radio and Television Corporation.

The appointment was made upon a recommendation from minister of labor and social development.

The decision gave directives to the ministry of culture and information, the ministry of labor social development and other concerned departments to undertake action required for implementing the decision

