Sudan: Coordination Set Between Ministry of Production and ADB

3 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Medani — Manager General of Ministry of Production and Economic Resources in Gezira State, Tawhida Babikir Mohamed met at her office on Sunday morning with the country's Executive Manager for African Development Bank (ADB) Mr.Robile Joe and the regional manager for youth development sector in the bank Mahmoud Hussein, in the presence of the ministry's coordinator for empowerment youth program Dr. Medani Ahmed Othman.

The meeting focused on the ADB's plans targeting youth and fishery plantation project at AL Gasir area of South Gezira locality. The project targeted 100 alumni at first stage.

For his part the bank's executive manager reviewed the bank plan set for expanding greenhouse projects and establishing marketing centers, announcing the bank readiness to finance all projects targeted youth in order to contribute in agricultural renaissance carried out throughout the country.

Likewise, Tawhida pointed out the importance of youth training programs. Furthermore, she assures readiness of her ministry to implement greenhouses, facilitates transactions and going ahead towards implementing the second stage of fishery project short term plantation.

As well she said her ministry also ready to support any other projects that could contribute in prompting youth category in the state.

