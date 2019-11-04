Sudan: FFC Announces Membership of Central Council

Khartoum — The Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) Official Spokesman, Wajdi Saleh has announced the names of the members of the Central Council from the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) which includes Ahmed Rabie, Haifa Faroug, Husam Al-Amin, Ammar Yousif and Faisal Basher.

Wajdi outlined in a press conference held, Sunday, that Ali Al-Raieh Sinhurri, Abdul Rahim Abdalla, Siddig Yousif, Jamal Idriss and Kamal Bolad represent the membership of the Council from the National Consensus Forces.

He pointed out that the Central Council membership from Sudan Call includesSalah Manna, Mariam Al-Sadig, Ibrahim Al-Sheikh, Ahmed Shaker, yousif Mohammad Zain and Al-Sadig Al-Zaeim.