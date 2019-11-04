Sudan: FFC Announces Membership of Central Council

3 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) Official Spokesman, Wajdi Saleh has announced the names of the members of the Central Council from the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) which includes Ahmed Rabie, Haifa Faroug, Husam Al-Amin, Ammar Yousif and Faisal Basher.

Wajdi outlined in a press conference held, Sunday, that Ali Al-Raieh Sinhurri, Abdul Rahim Abdalla, Siddig Yousif, Jamal Idriss and Kamal Bolad represent the membership of the Council from the National Consensus Forces.

He pointed out that the Central Council membership from Sudan Call includesSalah Manna, Mariam Al-Sadig, Ibrahim Al-Sheikh, Ahmed Shaker, yousif Mohammad Zain and Al-Sadig Al-Zaeim.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Governance
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar As Nigerian Army Insists On 'Operation Identify Yourself'
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Rhetoric, Inaction to Blame for South Africa's Xenophobic Riots?
Rwanda’s New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.