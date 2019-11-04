Rwanda: 370 Medical Students Could Miss Graduation at University of Rwanda

Photo: The New Times
(file photo).
1 November 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Glory Iribagiza

The country's health sector is likely to wait much longer for the services of 370 would-be medical graduates when the University of Rwanda holds its graduation next week on Friday.

This follows a recommendation by the High Education Council (HEC) that their graduation be postponed after it was established that the students could have missed some courses.

HEC is the regulator of higher learning education in the country.

The decision affects two cohorts; those who studied under the old system and therefore studied six years and those under the new system that revised the medical course to five years.

The affected students who studied under the old system are 174 while the new system has 196 students who are affected.

Speaking to The New Times, one of the affected students who preferred to speak on condition of anonymity, said the College administration was informed about a week ago by HEC that there were some course units that were missed out by the students in both cohorts.

"There was an audit made by HEC which reported that some lessons have not been taught. Then the school management was advised to design a catch-up programme so that these units are covered before we could be allowed to graduate.

The students, however, insist all those units were covered.

"We even have the results. Imagine getting to know just within a week of graduation that you would miss graduation. We thought we were graduating. We had even invited our friends and family," the student said.

On Thursday, October 31st, Christophe Ngendahayo, one of the affected students, on his Twitter handle told the Minister of Health that the students from the School of Medicine are saddened to have been removed from the list of this year's graduands.

Dr. Diane Gashumba, the Minister of Health replied, on her Twitter, that there was to be a meeting with those in charge to solve the problem.

In a subsequent tweet, the Ministry of Education replied that they will make sure that the final decision will be in favour of having professional doctors.

Dr. Charles Muhizi, the Undergraduate Coordinator for the School of Medicine and Pharmacy told The New Times that it is not yet over.

"We are still negotiating with HEC and the final decision has not yet been made. The decision was made by HEC because of reasons we don't know, but the University does not see why these students cannot graduate".

Both Benjamin Muhizi Kageruka, the acting Executive Director of HEC, and Dr Jean Claude Byiringiro, the Dean of the School of Medicine told The New Times that a meeting scheduled Friday evening between all parties involved would inform a way forward.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Education
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar As Nigerian Army Insists On 'Operation Identify Yourself'
Rhetoric, Inaction to Blame for South Africa's Xenophobic Riots?
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Firm Sells Starbucks South Africa for a Song

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.