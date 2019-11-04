South Africa: Amla Joins CT Blitz As Consultant for MSL

4 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Former Proteas batsman Hashim Amla , who retired from all international cricket after the World Cup earlier this year, will be joining the Cape Town Blitz as a batting consultant during the Mzansi Super League .

Having played 144 T20 matches and 44 T20 International matches for South Africa, Amla will bring a wealth of experience to Ashwell Prince's side as they look to go one better in 2019, after being runners-up in the first edition last season.

"Hashim has a wealth of experience and knowledge of the game and we're really looking forward to him bringing that to our management team. There are obviously a few very promising young batsmen in our squad, and I think they will benefit immensely from having him around. It's also an opportunity for him to explore whether a position such as batting consultant could be something that he might want to take up in future. I have no doubt that he'd do a great job at it if he did," commented Prince.

Amla will be available to the team from November 25, after his stint in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, where he will feature as an icon player and captain for the Karnatake Tuskers.

Cape Town Blitz CEO Nabeal Dien expressed his excitement at Amla's appointment. "Hashim is not only a world-class batsman, but a humble human being as well, and we are delighted that we were able to secure his services as he takes up his first consultancy role post his international playing career."

The Cape Town Blitz take on Jozi Stars in the opening match of the Mzansi Super League at Imperial Wanderers on Friday evening. All matches will be broadcast live on SABC 3 throughout the tournament.

- Cricket South Africa

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar As Nigerian Army Insists On 'Operation Identify Yourself'
Rhetoric, Inaction to Blame for South Africa's Xenophobic Riots?
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Firm Sells Starbucks South Africa for a Song

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.