South Africa: Amla Joins CT Blitz As Consultant for MSL

Cape Town — Former Proteas batsman Hashim Amla , who retired from all international cricket after the World Cup earlier this year, will be joining the Cape Town Blitz as a batting consultant during the Mzansi Super League .

Having played 144 T20 matches and 44 T20 International matches for South Africa, Amla will bring a wealth of experience to Ashwell Prince's side as they look to go one better in 2019, after being runners-up in the first edition last season.

"Hashim has a wealth of experience and knowledge of the game and we're really looking forward to him bringing that to our management team. There are obviously a few very promising young batsmen in our squad, and I think they will benefit immensely from having him around. It's also an opportunity for him to explore whether a position such as batting consultant could be something that he might want to take up in future. I have no doubt that he'd do a great job at it if he did," commented Prince.

Amla will be available to the team from November 25, after his stint in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, where he will feature as an icon player and captain for the Karnatake Tuskers.

Cape Town Blitz CEO Nabeal Dien expressed his excitement at Amla's appointment. "Hashim is not only a world-class batsman, but a humble human being as well, and we are delighted that we were able to secure his services as he takes up his first consultancy role post his international playing career."

The Cape Town Blitz take on Jozi Stars in the opening match of the Mzansi Super League at Imperial Wanderers on Friday evening. All matches will be broadcast live on SABC 3 throughout the tournament.

- Cricket South Africa

Source: Sport24