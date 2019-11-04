Cameroon: Sambo Internal Training Camp

4 November 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The Sambo national team is expected to begin an internal training camp ahead of the 2018 World Championship in Bucharest, Romania. A total of 15 sambo athletes have been training in an external camp for over 40 days. Ten athletes will be selected to represent Cameroon in the World Champions which will run from November 8 to 12, 2018. Cameroon qualified for the World Championship as African champions in the men's category and vice in the men's series.

Copyright © 2019 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.