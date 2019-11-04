Tanzania: JPM Names Kichere New CAG

PRESIDENT Magufuli yesterday appointed former Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) Commissioner General Charles Kichere the new Controller and Auditor General (CAG).

Mr Kichere was the Njombe Regional Administrative Secretary, a position he held since June, this year, after he was replaced at the TRA by Dr Edwin Mhede.

Announcing the appointment in Dar es Salaam, Chief Secretary John Kijazi said Mr Kichere replaces Prof Musa Assad whose five-year term of office expires today.

Prof Assad was appointed to the post on November 5, 2014 by former President Jakaya Kikwete to fill the vacancy left by Mr Ludovick Utouh.

Reached for comments yesterday on the appointment, Mr Kichere briefly said he would speak on the new assignment today.

This paper further called former CAG Mr Utouh to offer his opinion on the same, and he had this to share: "The president has made an appointment... yes, he has made an appointment, I have no comment on that."

Also, President Magufuli appointed Ms Katarina Revocati who worked as the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary to become the Njombe Regional Administrative Secretary.

Other officials whose appointments were announced yesterday are Aisha Amour who becomes Tanzanian Ambassador to Kuwait.

Before the appointment, she was the Kilimanjaro Regional Administrative Secretary. Colonel Francis Mbindi becomes Labour Commissioner in the Prime Minister's Office filling the vacancy left by Gabriel Malata.

In a previous appointment, President Magufuli had picked Mr Malata to serve as the Deputy Solicitor General. Similarly, the president appointed 12 High Court judges including Principal State Attorney Dr Zainabu Mango and Mr Edwin Kakolaki who previously worked with the Drugs Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA).

Other newly-appointed judges are Dr Deo Nangela who worked with the Fair Competition Commission (FCC), Mr Fredrick Manyanda who worked with the Director of Public Prosecutions Office and Ms Elizabeth Mkwizu who was a Deputy Registrar of the Court of Appeal.

Mr Augustine Rwizile, who was the Deputy Registrar of the Judiciary, Mr Ephery Sedekia, who was the Attorney General (AG) Secretary , Mr Angaza Mwaipopo who served in the President's Office (State House) as well as Mr Joachim Charles Tiganga, who was the Deputy Registrar In-charge of the High Court have also been appointed judge.

On the list also are Mr Kassim Robert, who was serving in the Ministry of Finance and Planning, Mr Said Kalunde from AG Office as well as Ms Angela Bahati, who was serving as Assistant Secretary in the Law Reform Commission.

According to Ambassador Kijazi, all new appointees as well as Chairperson, Deputy Chairperson and the five Commissioners for the Commission for Human Rights and Good Governance, who were appointed earlier, will be sworn-in today at the State House in Dar es Salaam.

Meanwhile, the President yesterday directed Minister of State in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government, Mr Selemani Jafo, to make immediate changes in Morogoro's Ifakara Town and Kilombero District Councils.

The number of wards in Ifakara Town Council should be increased from Kilombero District Council with headquarters be based in Ifakara Town, according to the directives. Kilombero District Council should be renamed as Mlimba District Council with its headquarters being in Mgeta as it was decided by the Councillors' Council