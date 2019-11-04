Tanzania: Fuel Adulteration Cases Decline, Says EWURA

4 November 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Nelly Mtema

Dodoma — HARSH measures taken by the Energy and Water Regulatory Authority (EWURA) have seen a large drop of fuel adulteration cases from 78 per cent in 2007 to four per cent at present.

EWURA Acting Director General, Mr Nzinyangwa Mchany revealed this over the weekend during his meeting with the media on the number of projects taken by the authority to regulate the water and energy industry.

He attributed the decrease to a number of measures, including the bulk procurement system and the fuel mark initiates by the regulatory body.

"The cases of fuel adulteration were a big issue and the government was losing a lot of revenue apart from the damage to vehicles. At present it is almost they do not exist," he said.

He said in 2010 EWURA started a programme of having fuel mark which controlled fuel adulteration but also increased revenue collection through fuel dumping system and having a level competitive business ground for all.

According to a research by the University of Dar es Salaam on the Fuel Marking Programme by Ewura from 2010/13, a finding was the increased government revenue collection of 468.50bn/-.

Debating of the fuel adulteration, EWURA's Communication and Public Relations Manager, Mr Titus Kaguo, said the modification and relegation of the quality of petrol or diesel damages engine parts as well as effecting the environment and human health.

"The remaining four per cent does not cater for the adulteration of petrol and diesel fuel with kerosene, but rather tempering with transit fuel to shy away from paying taxes especially at borders," he said.

"You can see the level of the tailpipe emissions of harmful pollutants from vehicles is not the case at present compared to the situation before the fuel marking programme."

He said the move has saved money of vehicle owners for repair and maintenance apart from the government getting its real share of tax revenue from the business.

Mr Kaguo said Ewura in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy has come up with the fuel Bulk Procurement System and according to the UDSM survey of April 2014, it was clear that 121.6bn/- was recovered in 2012/13 financial year due to the system.

During the said period there premium charges and transport cost went down by 81.9bn/- while the demurrage cost also was less by 25.7bn/-.

Also the change of fuel importation system from Cost, Insurance and Freight to Delivery at Port the ocean losses were cut down by 14bn/-.

The Bulk Procurement system apart from checking also on adulteration issues it has given EWURA a room to have clear statistics of the volume of fuel imported thus an open system of coming up with monthly indicative process.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
Business
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Petroleum
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar As Nigerian Army Insists On 'Operation Identify Yourself'
Rhetoric, Inaction to Blame for South Africa's Xenophobic Riots?
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Firm Sells Starbucks South Africa for a Song

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.