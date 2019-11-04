Malawi: Wanderers Title Hopes Suffer Blow With Eagles Defeat - BB Win to Go Top

4 November 2019
Nyasa Times
By Wongani Chiuta

Be Forward Wanderers on Sunday surrendered their lead at the top of the TNM Super League and their title bid suffered a major blow as Blue Eagles claimed a deserved 2 nil victory following a sublime display at a fully packed Nankhaka Stadium in Lilongwe.

On the ball Babatunde who endured a quiet afternoon thanks to the midfield tenacity of Gilbert Chirwa, Nachipo and Micium Mhone who snuffed out the supply lines. Eagles celebrating victory. The result leaves Nomads a point adrift of Bullets now leaders

Nomads surrendered their two points lead after their champions Nyasa Big Bullets profited from a generous stoppage time to overpower resilient Mzuni FC with a 100th minute Chimwemwe Idana winner.

Now Bullets lead the 16-team league with 49 points while Wamderers are second on 48 points. They have so far played 23 games apiece.

Schumacher Kuwali opened the score sheets in the first half when his thunderbolt hit the far post before nestling home eluding goalkeeper Thole's desperate dive.

Yet barely a minute after half time, the cops extended the lead following yet another defensive howler.

This time veteran Lucky Malata was the culprit as he failed to clear and gifted the ball into lurking Foster Bitoni's path.

Bitoni underlined his quality as he finished with aplomb dispatching a rasping shot into the roof of the net from the edge of the box. It was a spectacular goal.

Nomads were largely on the back foot for the remainder of the match as the cops stamped authority in all departments.

Despite the title campaign, Wanderers struggled to produce fluent, free-flowing football and played with little if any conviction at all.

