Malawi VP Chimulirenji Promises to Sponsor Honeymoon in Dubai for Royal Couple

State Vice-president Everton Chimulirenji has promised to sponsor honeymoon in Dubai, United Arab Emirates for the newly-wed Maseko Ngoni royal couple.

Chimulirenji said this on Saturday when he attended the wedding ceremony of Inkosi Gomani V and his 23-year-old South African wife Rishaladzi.

However, he did not say whether it will be the government sponsoring the Dubai honeymoon trip or not.

He said when the couple is ready for the trip, they should contact his office for the arrangements.

The wedding brought together politicians from all the major political parties since the May 21 highly contested but disputed elections.

President Peter Mutharika however did not attend as he delegated Chimulirenji and First Lady Gertrude Mutharika.

Chimulirenji of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) came face to face with Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera and UTM president Saulos Chilima for the first time since the elections.

Chakwera and Chilima are disputing the presidential poll results in the Constitutional Court.