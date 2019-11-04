Nigeria: Niger Delta 'Vultures' After Me, Akpabio Cries Out

4 November 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Segun James

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has cried out that people he called the Niger Delta Vultures are after him, but denied the insinuation going round that he collected money from the former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Isima Ekere, to frustrate the ongoing probe of the commission's activities.

The minister, in a statement, described as spurious the allegation that he was part of the conspiracy of those who have been milking the resources meant for the development of the Niger Delta for the past 19 years, saying it's part of the effort to frustrate the forensic audit of the accounts of the NDDC ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Akpabio, a former Akwa Ibom State governor, stated categorically that he has not received any kobo from anyone in the NDDC or any other agency of government and would want anyone who has any claim to the contrary to come out openly to lay the fact before the public.

"This is a case of corruption fighting back, because no one foresaw that a forensic audit of the accounts of the commission could ever be ordered," he said.

Akpabio insisted that he had always handled any assignment given to him with courage and forthrightness and this was why his stride in Akwa Ibom State was described as uncommon transformation, while thumbing his chest that he completely transformed the landscape of the state with landmarks projects like the Godswill Akpabio Stadium also known as the Nest of Champions and several roads network in the state capital and across the entire state when he was the governor of the state.

He assured the people of the Niger Delta that he would not fail on the mandate given to him by Mr. President to make a great impact on the development of the region for the next four years.

He said he has no grudge against anyone and would rather focus on how best to deliver on the mandate given to him.

He, therefore, called on the people of the Niger Delta and indeed Nigerians to support him to deliver on the Next Level promises of the President for the nation.

