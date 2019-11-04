Malawi: Lilongwe Registers First Cholera Case

Lilongwe has registered its first cholera case ahead of the rainy season, triggering fears of the outbreak of the disease when the rains finally come.

Spokesperson for Lilongwe district health office said laboratory test results for a 54-year-old woman from Nathenje have turned positive.

"The lab results show that she has cholera so she remains in quarantine," he said.

He said a team of health officials visited her home for health promotions on the disease as well as disinfecting some places.

Mvula said the office is putting in place necessary measures to avoid further spread of the disease during the rainy season