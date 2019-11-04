Nigeria: Outcry Over Expiring Nigerian IDs

4 November 2019
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Okoro Chinedu

Lagos — A MAJORITY of Nigerians have urged the government to issue permanent identity cards (IDs), in place of current ones that expire and need considerable amounts of money to renew.

Nigerian IDs are valid for ten years and may be deactivated immediately when it expires.

Last month (October), the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) announced that the renewal of the ID now costs N3 000 (R124). A sum of N5 000(R207) is charged for a card replacement.

A new public opinion poll has revealed that 80 percent of Nigerians are of the view that the national ID should not have an expiration date.

The survey by NOIPolls indicates 72 percent of Nigerians are not willing to pay for renewal of the card mainly because they consider it expensive.

Most are also concerned at the sloth in obtaining IDs after they expire. It sometimes takes a year.

The registration and collection processes have witnessed other challenges including lack of adequate registration centres and long queues during registration.

Nigeria established the NIMC in 2007 to oversee the National ID Management System.

Every Nigerian from 16 years and above is eligible for the national ID card.

Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa, with a population estimated at 200 million people.

